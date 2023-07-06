Madhya Pradesh: Movement Of Tigers, Leopards Fails To Ebb

Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The movement of tigers and leopards continues in Mhow tehsil. Along with this, hunting of cattle is also happening continuously. Cows were hunted at three different places till Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Two of these were hunted by the leopard. On the other hand, evidence of tiger hunting a cow has been found in Jamnia village of Avalay area under Manpur forest range. In view of this, the forest department also installed cameras on the spot.

According to information, the tiger is currently located in Manpur forest range in Mhow tehsil. Even before this, the forest department had received evidence that the tiger was in Manpur forest range. But the tiger was last seen on June 23 at Bargonda Nursery. After this the movement of the tiger was not seen. A cow went missing in Jamnia on Monday.