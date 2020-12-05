Madhya Pradesh: Move to demolish houses of 250 families in South Toda begins for road widening in Indore

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation began a drive on Saturday morning to demolish houses of nearly 250 families in South Toda, which are coming in way of a road project. The road between Chandrabhaga bridge and Jawahar Marg bridge has to be widened for which houses in South Toda, a slum locality, will be demolished.

The IMC has allocated new houses to Toda occupants under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Limbodi. They were allocated new houses on depositing a nominal margin amount. Nearly 120 people have paid the margin money and 75 of them have already shifted to new houses.



After initial resistance, the South Toda inhabitants were finally convinced that road widening is important for city’s development. Municipal officials stated that IMC will demolish houses, which have been vacated by residents.