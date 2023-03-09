Madhya Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo found dead in house, relatives urge to treat it as murder in Omkareshwar

Representative Image

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman and her 37-year-old daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their two storied house in Mortaka village of Khandwa district, informed Mandhata police.

Mandhata police informed that the incident was reported at Mankar Mohalla of the village and the deceased were identified as Kiran, wife of Laxman Dangi and her daughter Santoshibai alias Tulsi. Police recovered Kiran’s body on the ground floor, while Santoshibai’s body was found on the first floor.

Mortaka police outpost in-charge Rajendra Shayade informed that foam was oozing from the mouth of both the mother and the daughter, along with this, their bodies had also turned black. All the symptoms and physical evidences recovered from the spot indicate it was a case of suicide, but police are investigating the matter considering all the angles.

Shayade added that they have sent bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and situation will be clear once got the post-mortem report. Besides, the forensic team from Khargone has also been called.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that both the deceased were originally from Mukhtyara village. On getting information, the family members also reached Mortaka.

Gopal Dangi, brother of deceased Kiran Bai, said that it was not suicide, but murder. Marks have also been found on the bodies of both, which look suspicious. My niece Tulsi's clothes were also in disarray and no poison bottle was also found on the spot.

We request the police to investigate this matter considering it as murder because lakhs of rupees of both the deceased were given to the people of Sanawad, Mandleshwar and Maheshwar on interest.

It is suspected that someone killed them due to this money and tried to portray it as suicide.

