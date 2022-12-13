Madhya Pradesh: Morena Collector Ankit Asthana asks officials to solve CM Helpline plaints or lose day’s salary

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has directed the officials to attend the complaints lodged through CM Helpline. Those who do not solve the complaints will lose a day’s salary, Asthana said.

According to sources in the district administration, 24 officials have not attended the CM Helpline complaints and they will lose a day’s salary.

The collector issued the directive at a meeting on Monday. Chief executive officers of district Panchayat Ichchit Gadhpale, additional collector Narottam Bhargava, commissioner of Municipal Corporation Sanjeev Kumar Jain, all sub-divisional magistrates and officials of various departments were present at the meeting.

Asthana said 26 complaints related to Pahadgarh Janpad Panchayat CEO were pending.

At another meeting, Asthana directed all the SDMs to hold meeting with the block medical officers (BMOs) and child development project officers (CDPOs) on a month.

The aim of the meeting is encourage Asha workers to talk about the pending cases and to listen to their problems.

Nevertheless, there should not be more 25 Asha workers such meetings. More than 200 people should not attend those meetings, Asthana said.