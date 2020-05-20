Madhya Pradesh: More than 80% management students nod for online learning systems post lockdown

With about two months of lockdown enforced all over the country to prevent outspread of coronavirus, most educational institutes are conducting online classes and supporting other forms of online learning.

As per a survey conducted by associate professors Dr Dhanashree Nagar and Dr Kshama Ganjiwale, more than 80 percent management students feel that online learning is one of the innovative techniques of learning and more than 70 percent found it helpful for assignment solving and completing project work.

“Most of the educational institutes have converted their classrooms into digital learning rooms, which is a major change in our traditional learning form,” Dhanashree said.

Schools and colleges are using popular applications such as Youtube, Zoom, Google Meet, Webex and Microsoft Teams etc. for online content delivery and video lectures.

“Teachers are sharing their study materials through digital resources so that students do not bear with the shortage of resources and continue learning,” Kshama said.

Considering the drastic change and its effect on education, the two associate professors conducted a survey on students’ attitude and approach towards online learning resources.

“The sample included undergraduate and postgraduate students of Management streams from various institutes of Indore,” Dhanashree said.

Students nod for online learning

As per the study, more than 80% students of the sample size felt that online learning is one of innovative techniques of learning.

More than 70% of participated students feel that online learning is helpful for assignment solving and completing project work. Students agreed that this is one of the best sources of taking notes which helps them to develop their subject based learning abilities.

Ample study material can be procured easily through the resources available online. Online learning is effective in increasing their interest in subject as well as helpful for academic progress.

More than 75% students have also agreed that these e-resources have developed their technical and presentation skills and developed their professional approach towards their courses.

// Online learning to enhance education in future

Students feel that online learning has helped them to upgrade their technical competencies with improved concentration in learning.

Results of the survey also state that from students’ point of view use of digital techniques in lecture delivery is effective because it breaks the monotony of classroom lecture delivery method and retains the interest of the students.

Video lectures give them the feel of face to face interaction with the instructors which otherwise they would have experienced during classroom learning.

Professors are also working on attitude of students towards online learning with respect to various other dimensions, so that this technique can be blended to enhance classroom learning experience.