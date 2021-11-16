Madhya Pradesh: More than 54K tribals of division reached Bhopal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was a lot of enthusiasm in the division regarding Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal on Monday. More than 54,000 tribals of the division reached Bhopal and participated in the Maha Sammelan and became witness to the historical event.

This number was more than the target of 50,500 given to the division. There was a festive atmosphere in the division on Monday on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. The live broadcast of Prime Minister Modi's programme was also shown in all the district headquarters in the division. Arrangements were made to show live broadcast in tribal-dominated gram panchayats.

The deputy commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department, Brajesh Pandey informed that all the districts of the division sent more participants to Bhopal than their target. Special care was taken for the accommodation, food, water, tea-snacks etc. of the tribals going to Bhopal.

Broadcast shown live in tribal dominated villages

Special arrangements were made for people who could not reach Bhopal. In many villages of tribal-dominated Mhow tehsil of the district, broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme was shown by installing TVs in panchayats. Special enthusiasm was seen in many villages including Gram Panchayat Jamli, Kailod, Ambachandan of the district.

To witness this conference from Indore, more than 2000 tribals reached Bhopal. They were flagged off by special buses for Bhopal this morning.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:46 AM IST