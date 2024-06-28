Madhya Pradesh: More Than 2L Career-Related Suicides In India, Third Highest In State

Australian teachers Li Zhijun and Veron Martin Richard Stafford from Melbourne |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 2 lakh (1,70,924) suicides are reported in a year in India due to professional or career problems. Madhya Pradesh recorded the third highest of such suicides in the country at 15,386 preceded by Maharashtra (22,746) and Tamil Nadu (19,834), as noted in NCRB's latest report.

A large number of these professionals were employees stuck in a job that they didn't like. In MP last year, Indore led with 746 suicides, followed by 527 in Bhopal, 307 in Gwalior and 213 in Jabalpur.

It's a much bigger problem for our country's future than most of us realise.

Noting this, we discussed the issue with two Australian teachers who completed their fortnightly WIL (Work Integrated Learning Programme) at Daly College, Indore, on Thursday.

Li Zhijun and Veron Martin Richard Stafford from the Melbourne Graduate School of Education at the University of Melbourne in Australia, shared their experience with Indian education system and suggested possible solutions for the grave problem of career-related suicides in the country.

Cause of career-related suicides

Harinarayan Chari Mishra, police commissioner, who had started the suicide prevention helpline 'Sanjeevani' in 2014, said he found neglect of mental health was one of the reasons for the high number of suicides in the city, after which experts were asked to provide counselling and advice to people who contact the helpline.

Education isn't the problem, race is...

'We were expecting to see rigid classrooms and strict environment in schools here, but that's not the case, it's rather fun and interactive,' Zhijun and Stafford said. They added that the environment and education system in India aligns perfectly with the world with rather well-disciplined students.

Another problem often reported by companies in India is the lack of employability and skills in fresh graduates. To which Stafford said, 'No education system can prepare students for employment or job skills, rather an experience of working and self-introspection can go a long way in saving our future generations.'

'Most students donít get time to think, decide and find what they really like as they rush into a college right after school,' Zhijun said. She added that this eventually results in bad choices.

Hence, she suggested taking a gap year to work and learn about different prospects for their future.

An inspirational example- take a breath, take your time!

Stafford shared his story that could give some perspective to students and parents. 'Both my parents are marine biologists and work to save our environment,' he said. After schooling, he took a year off and worked at a job deciding on his possibilities in future.

This inspired him to study bachelor of science in ecology and bachelor of arts in geography? 'I am deeply rooted and care about saving the environment, hence, I worked in research vertical for environment protection,' Stafford said.

However, the harsh weather and business aspect of environmental research didn't align with his personal goals and personality. 'Hence, I decided to work on the preventive side for the environment and pursued a master's in teaching,' Stafford said.

He wanted to bring a change by imparting the necessary lessons in developing and under-developed countries. 'So, I worked in Zambia and Kenya; and now, I am learning from India so that I can equip myself with the necessary skills to go to Zambia and do my best,' Stafford said.

He advises all the students and professionals to be courageous in quitting what doesn't work for them and trying again.