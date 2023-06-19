Madhya Pradesh: More Than 10 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Tyre Burst In Guna |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus travelling from Guna to Gwalior overturned carrying 30 passengers on National Highway 46 on Monday evening. In the road accident, more than 10 passengers were injured out of which one is in serious condition.

According to other passengers travelling in the bus, tyre burst was responsible for the accident. Indeed, the bus (S. No. MP07P1772) left from Guna Bus stand for Gwalior during Monday afternoon. As the bus arrived at a Gurudwara near Bhadaura, the tire got burst which caused accident.

After being informed, several officials including district panchayat CEO, SDM, SDOP and tehsildar reached at the spot sent the injured passengers to Guna district hospital.

Fortunately, there are no causalities and the person who is seriously injured has been referred to another hospital.

