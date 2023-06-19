 Madhya Pradesh: More Than 10 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Tyre Burst In Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: More Than 10 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Tyre Burst In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: More Than 10 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Tyre Burst In Guna

According to other passengers travelling in the bus, tyre burst was responsible for the accident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: More Than 10 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Tyre Burst In Guna |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus travelling from Guna to Gwalior overturned carrying 30 passengers on National Highway 46 on Monday evening. In the road accident, more than 10 passengers were injured out of which one is in serious condition.

According to other passengers travelling in the bus, tyre burst was responsible for the accident. Indeed, the bus (S. No. MP07P1772) left from Guna Bus stand for Gwalior during Monday afternoon. As the bus arrived at a Gurudwara near Bhadaura, the tire got burst which caused accident.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dozen Of Passengers Injured After Bus Overturns In Gwalior
article-image

After being informed, several officials including district panchayat CEO, SDM, SDOP and tehsildar reached at the spot sent the injured passengers to Guna district hospital.

Fortunately, there are no causalities and the person who is seriously injured has been referred to another hospital.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Assures Amendments For Industrial Development At MSME Summit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: More Than 10 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Tyre Burst In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: More Than 10 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Tyre Burst In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: UMC President Reveals Amount For City Uplift

Madhya Pradesh: UMC President Reveals Amount For City Uplift

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Killing Wife’s Paramour In Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Killing Wife’s Paramour In Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Anandam Hospital Under Scanner After Doctor Administers Expired Saline To Pregnant...

Madhya Pradesh: Anandam Hospital Under Scanner After Doctor Administers Expired Saline To Pregnant...

Madhya Pradesh: Smuggler, four others arrested from Shirdi

Madhya Pradesh: Smuggler, four others arrested from Shirdi