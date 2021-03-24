Madhya Pradesh: More restrictions in Indore likely to avoid complete lockdown, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: In order to try and break the chain and curb the deadly menace of Covid-19, Collector Manish Singh has hinted that more restrictions may be

imposed in the city to avoid complete lockdown. Religious places may come under these measures. A final decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Singh said this while interacting with the media at a Press Conference here on Wednesday. DIG Manish Kapooria also interacted with the media.



Singh expressed his views on various issues, including bed capacity, future estimate about spread of infection, vaccination and possible restrictions. He said presently the situation is under controland enough beds are available. The number of infected patients from outstation is not in bulk numbers yet. Rate of their arrival is currently merely 5% to 10% in comparison to the last year.

