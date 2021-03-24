Madhya Pradesh: More restrictions in Indore likely to avoid complete lockdown, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: In order to try and break the chain and curb the deadly menace of Covid-19, Collector Manish Singh has hinted that more restrictions may be
imposed in the city to avoid complete lockdown. Religious places may come under these measures. A final decision in this regard will be taken soon.
Singh said this while interacting with the media at a Press Conference here on Wednesday. DIG Manish Kapooria also interacted with the media.
Singh expressed his views on various issues, including bed capacity, future estimate about spread of infection, vaccination and possible restrictions. He said presently the situation is under controland enough beds are available. The number of infected patients from outstation is not in bulk numbers yet. Rate of their arrival is currently merely 5% to 10% in comparison to the last year.
Impact restrictions will reflect from April Ist week
‘Looking at the increasing number of positive cases, district Administration started taking restrictive measures from March 16 and the impact will be visible from April. However, looking at the escalating number of positive cases in the city, the restrictions may be intensified further. The State Government is estimating the situation closely. To avoid another complete lockdown, restrictions may be intensified further. This can be done at the religious places also’ Collector Singh added. It may be noted that in the coming days, religious festivals including Holi, Dhulandi, Shab-E-Barat, Easter and Rang Panchami are round the corner, where large mass congregation happens.
Now, infants and families getting infected
Talking about the current trend of Covid-19 positive cases, Singh said
that the more positive cases started coming from February 12 and 13 and it intensified from the beginning of march. Presently, the pace is very high. The notable thing is that this time infants and families are becoming more susceptible.
