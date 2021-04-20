Madhya Pradesh: Mohankheda pilgrim centre to have 300-bed Covid Care Centre soon

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Famous Jain pilgrim centre, Mohankeda in Dhar district, will have a 300-bed Covid Care Centre in three days.

District collector Alok Kumar Singh visited Mohankheda on Tuesday and inspected the building provided by Mohankeda Trust for Covid Care Centre. After inspecting the building, collector ordered administration and health department to begin the work.

The district administration will provide 25 oxygen concentrators for beds besides paramedical staff, medicines, oxygen for the centre where food and water arrangements will be available. Facilities for yoga, pranayam will be offered by Trust.