Madhya Pradesh: Mohankheda pilgrim centre to have 300-bed Covid Care Centre soon

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Famous Jain pilgrim centre, Mohankeda in Dhar district, will have a 300-bed Covid Care Centre in three days.
District collector Alok Kumar Singh visited Mohankheda on Tuesday and inspected the building provided by Mohankeda Trust for Covid Care Centre. After inspecting the building, collector ordered administration and health department to begin the work.
The district administration will provide 25 oxygen concentrators for beds besides paramedical staff, medicines, oxygen for the centre where food and water arrangements will be available. Facilities for yoga, pranayam will be offered by Trust.
The Trust will also provide Ayurvedic treatment, decoction and steam therapy to patients. Collector Verma said advertisement for recruitment of temporary medical staff has been issued. The Chief Medical and Health Officer will start recruitment process shortly.
Dhar is among the worst affected districts in the Indore division after Indore district. It has logged 6,216 Covid-19 cases. With 5,347 recoveries and 78 deaths, the district has 791 patients under treatment
