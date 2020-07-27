Madhya Pradesh: Mofussil town students excel in MP Board class 12th result

Indore: Small town students have triumphed over their counterparts in big cities in class 12th result of MP Board declared on Monday. Classmates Priya Rathore and Rinku Bathra of Govt Multi-purpose Boys Higher Secondary Excellence School No 1, Mandsaur are joint state topper in all categories and streams with identical score of 495 out of 500 marks (99%).

Priya’s parents Shambulal and Nirmala Rathore and Rinku’s parents Mukesh and Pushpa Bathra were elated by the success of their daughters. On Sunday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced restart of laptop scheme. He tweeted that meritorious students would receive a citation and incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops.

The scheme would be available for both, regular and self-taught students of 2019-20 batch. This year, nearly 8.3 lakh students registered for MP Board class 12 exam scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, some exams scheduled between March 20 and 31 were postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Later, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted exams from June 9 to 16, only for important subjects necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions.

TOPPER'S SPEAK:

Want to be an IAS officer, says Priya Rathore