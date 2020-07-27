Madhya Pradesh: Mofussil town students excel in MP Board class 12th result

Indore: Small town students have triumphed over their counterparts in big cities in class 12th result of MP Board declared on Monday. Classmates Priya Rathore and Rinku Bathra of Govt Multi-purpose Boys Higher Secondary Excellence School No 1, Mandsaur are joint state topper in all categories and streams with identical score of 495 out of 500 marks (99%).
Priya’s parents Shambulal and Nirmala Rathore and Rinku’s parents Mukesh and Pushpa Bathra were elated by the success of their daughters. On Sunday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced restart of laptop scheme. He tweeted that meritorious students would receive a citation and incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops.
The scheme would be available for both, regular and self-taught students of 2019-20 batch. This year, nearly 8.3 lakh students registered for MP Board class 12 exam scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, some exams scheduled between March 20 and 31 were postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.
Later, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted exams from June 9 to 16, only for important subjects necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions.
TOPPER'S SPEAK:
Want to be an IAS officer, says Priya Rathore
“Want to be in merit list” was the goal set up by Priya Rathore at the start of the sessions. After the exams, “I was pretty sure, I will make it this time,” she said. Her hard work paid off and she secured 495 out of 500 marks in the exam.A native of Sangati village in Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district, Priya’s father Shambhulal Rathore is a farmer, while her mother Nirmala is a housewife. She is eldest among five sisters. Her younger sister had scored 96% in high school this year.Priya wants to pursue arts and later crack UPSC to become an IAS officer. “I have already started preparation in this direction,” she says. Sharing her success mantra, she said, “It is important to cover all subjects and be sure about each and every subject. Clearing doubts through discussion with teachers is the only way to strengthen your command on each and every subject. She had to travel 25km daily to reach school. “It is my daily routine and have grown habitual,” she said. Words failed Shambulal and Nirmala Rathore , when Free Press asked them to describe their daughter’s feat. Elated parents could only mutter, “Its dream come true for Priya. Shambhulal said that he was confident that Priya would score over 95% in her board exam but accepted that he never thought that she would be state topper. Shambhulal who had purchased a Smart LED two days back for his home said that he never compromised with studies. He said that amid lockdown online classes had become the norm. Hence, it was vital that every student had all the resources.
Self study is the only success mantra, says Rinku Bathra
Rinku Bathra credited her success to parents , Mukesh and Pushpa Bathra, and school teachers. She also praised the state government for conducting remaining exams during the ongoing pandemic instead of general promotion.Rinku hails from Jawad village of Neemuch district and is currently staying with maternal grandparents in Mandsaur.Rinku too wants to be an IAS officer. “I never expected 99% in exam,” she said. “I was expecting position in merit list, but state topper was beyond my imagination. I saw my name along with my classmate Priya Rathore as joint state topper and it was hard to believe,” Rinku said with a broad smile.Rinku used to study for five to six hours daily at home. She said self study always helped her to score good marks and she followed it in class 12 as well. Rinku who loves poetry said that she also loves social networking. However, this year she decided to stay away from social media as class 12 is crucial for a student. On psychological pressure of pandemic, she said that it did affect her as initially it was stated that general promotion would be given to all students. This would have impacted all. However, government decision to hold remaining exams came as a relief. “This holds true not only for me but for every student who appeared in board exam this year,” she said and added, “General promotion would have been a great loss for many bright students. ”Rinku’s father Mukesh Bathra owns a shop in Jawad and her mother Pushpa Bathra is a housewife. Both expressed happiness over her success. Mukesh said that his daughter was an exceptionally bright student and was always a topper.“ It is a moment of pride for us as my daughter has topped the board. She was very intelligent and we expected this kind of success from her,” said Mukesh.