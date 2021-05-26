Madhya Pradesh: Modi is an eyesore for China, says BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eyesore for China perhaps that is why speculations are rife regarding it’s hand behind the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

“I had read in a newspaper that China played a major role in Donald Trump’s defeat in US elections. Trump was eyesore for China so it played spoilsport to him. Second eyesore is Modi as he forced China to go back twice from occupied areas. Also, Modi’s diplomacy led to decrease in dominance of China in Asia. So, there is a possibility that China was behind in the second wave of Covid-19 in India,” he told reporters.

To substantiate his argument, Vijayvargiya said that many scientists claim that coronavirus is man-made. “If that is true than, it is viral attack by China on India as no other neighboring counties including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal faced second wave of coronavirus,” he reiterated.