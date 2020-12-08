Madhya Pradesh: Modi government has brought black laws in agriculture sector to benefit rich, says Digvijaya Singh

Indore: The new agriculture laws were introduced by the Centre with an objective to provide benefits to "big persons", senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged here on Tuesday while leading a protest in support of the ongoing Bharat Bandh.

Singh led the demonstration of Congress workers at Sanyogitaganj Anaj Mandi here where slogans were raised against Narendra Modi government. The protesters demanded rollback of three agri laws. Singh said proposed farm laws are aimed to end mandi system in the country.