Madhya Pradesh: Mock drill held to ensure Covid preparedness in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A mock drill took place at the District Hospital, Government Medical College, Civil Hospitals and PHC and CHC in the district so as to assess the preparedness against Covid. Incharge CMHO Dr Varsha Kuril informed that four oxygen plants were found to be in full working condition. At the district hospital 20 oxygen-supported isolation beds, 61 ICU beds and 18 ventilators are available for use immediately. She also informed that in the district 41 ambulances and 3 ambulance ventilators, 40 nebulizers, 11 oxygen concentrators and 205 oxygen cylinders are available and are in working condition. Availability of essential medicines, doctors and human resources was also ensured during the mock drill.

Civil Surgeon Dr Anand Chandelkar informed that in view of rising cases of Covid in the country essential preparedness was being ensured by undertaking mock drill. Dr Chandelkar informed that during the mock drill at the Government Medical College, it was found that 450 beds with oxygen facility, 56 ICU beds and 70 ventilators are in working condition. During the mock drill Rogi Kalyan Samiti member Govind Kakani, RMO Dr Pranav Modi and others were present.

