e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

We will waive water and electricity bills of farmers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Mobile municipal court to be back in action in Indore

The mobile court will also take action against those doing business without a license following the direction of the special judicial magistrate (municipal magistrate). Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has constituted a team of nine officials who will remain at the disposal of the mobile court.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mobile municipal court are going to be back in action in view of public health, and controlling adulteration and encroachments.

The mobile court will also take action against those doing business without license following the direction of the special judicial magistrate (municipal magistrate).

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has constituted a team of nine officials who will remain at the disposal of the mobile court.

The team will work under Lata Agrawal, deputy commissioner (removal), who will be in regular contact with the special judicial magistrate and make all the necessary arrangements related to the mobile court.

The team members will have to be compulsorily be present during the court proceedings.

Agrawal has been instructed to coordinate with police department a day before organization of mobile court for deployment of “men in khaki”.

The mobile court mainly takes up cases related to encroachments. So deployment of police force is required.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Schools for classes 1 to 5 reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal