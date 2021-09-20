Madhya Pradesh: Mobile municipal court to be back in action in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mobile municipal court are going to be back in action in view of public health, and controlling adulteration and encroachments.

The mobile court will also take action against those doing business without license following the direction of the special judicial magistrate (municipal magistrate).

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has constituted a team of nine officials who will remain at the disposal of the mobile court.

The team will work under Lata Agrawal, deputy commissioner (removal), who will be in regular contact with the special judicial magistrate and make all the necessary arrangements related to the mobile court.

The team members will have to be compulsorily be present during the court proceedings.

Agrawal has been instructed to coordinate with police department a day before organization of mobile court for deployment of “men in khaki”.

The mobile court mainly takes up cases related to encroachments. So deployment of police force is required.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:04 PM IST