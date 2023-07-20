Madhya Pradesh: MLA Urges Journalists To Push For UCC

FPJ

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Jaora branch of Akhil Bhartiya Sahitya Parishad organised a press meet at Ashtapad Tirth premises on Wednesday in memory of late Kanakmal Nahar. BJP state working committee member Kan Singh Chauhan was the chief guest.

Addressing the event, local MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey said that media was the fourth pillar of democracy. Journalists play a major role in keeping democracy alive and safeguarding transparency of democratic processes. He also urged journalists to push a movement in support for Uniform civil code (UCC) and bring citizens and political parties together.

BJP state working committee member Chauhan emphasised on successes of Modi government’s nine years in office. Various journalists, including Shirish Saklecha and Jawahar Dosialso addressed the event.

Towards the end, journalists were felicitated with mementoes. The event was conducted by poet Rajendra Kshatriya while Babulal Nahar proposed a vote of thanks.

