 Madhya Pradesh: MLA Urges Journalists To Push For UCC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: MLA Urges Journalists To Push For UCC

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Urges Journalists To Push For UCC

Journalists play a major role in keeping democracy alive and safeguarding transparency of democratic processes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Jaora branch of Akhil Bhartiya Sahitya Parishad organised a press meet at Ashtapad Tirth premises on Wednesday in memory of late Kanakmal Nahar. BJP state working committee member Kan Singh Chauhan was the chief guest.

Addressing the event, local MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey said that media was the fourth pillar of democracy. Journalists play a major role in keeping democracy alive and safeguarding transparency of democratic processes. He also urged journalists to push a movement in support for Uniform civil code (UCC) and bring citizens and political parties together.

BJP state working committee member Chauhan emphasised on successes of Modi government’s nine years in office. Various journalists, including Shirish Saklecha and Jawahar Dosialso addressed the event.

Towards the end, journalists were felicitated with mementoes. The event was conducted by poet Rajendra Kshatriya while Babulal Nahar proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three-day Acharya Class Begins At Saraswati Shishu Mandir School In Jaora
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Principal Selling School Uniforms, Allege Students, Parents

Madhya Pradesh: Principal Selling School Uniforms, Allege Students, Parents

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Convent School Holds Annual Investiture Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Convent School Holds Annual Investiture Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Two Terror Suspects Wanted By NIA Held In Pune

Madhya Pradesh: Two Terror Suspects Wanted By NIA Held In Pune

Madhya Pradesh: Docs And Quacks, Together They Cure!

Madhya Pradesh: Docs And Quacks, Together They Cure!

Madhya Pradesh: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu

Madhya Pradesh: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu