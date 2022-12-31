Madhya Pradesh: MLA succeeds in getting approval of Rs 15cr road projects in Mahidpur

Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts of Mahidpur MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Mahidpur Assembly constituency has borne fruits as approval for road construction projects worth Rs 15 crore has been granted. The road network will contribute hugely to the development of the area.

Giving information, BJP media in-charge Om Soni said that major road projects have been approved in 8 villages thanks to the efforts made by MLA Chauhan.

The roads will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 15 crore. Approval was given for the construction of 2 km road connecting Gelakhedi to Chhajukhedi Kankad worth Rs 2.5 cr, 2 km road connecting Barkheda Bujurg to Makodiya worth Rs 2.5 cr, road connecting Dongla village to Lasudia Shripath Road, Nagpura to Maukhedi Road, Dharkheda village to Parvati Road, Kanthari village to Hajyangari Road, Kundikhera village to Nimkheda Road and others.

BJP mandal president Teju Singh Chouhan, rural mandal president Sanjay Singhania, district minister Shivnarayan Suryavanshi, district president Krishna Suryavanshi, district vice president Padam Singh Patel extended gratitude to the MLA for getting approval.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretaries from Mahidpur take part in Maha panchayat held in Bhopal