Madhya Pradesh: MLA sanctions over Rs 24L for equipment, Jaora to get oxygen plant within a month

Jaora: MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for 11 oxygen concentrators, 5 BiPap machines and a portable X-Ray machine for the Covid hospital here. A portable X-Ray machine will also be installed at the hospital. Specialist Dr Arun Chandelkar will report through e-mail and BMO Deepak Paladiya will monitor the commissioning.

He convened an emergency of officials including Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Block Medical Officer in Government Hospital on Thursday to discuss the measures to curb the surge in corona cases.

At Pandey’s behest the government has sanctioned Covid Centre with 50-100 beds to be set up in Saraswati Shishu Mandir. The 50 beds at Covid Wards in town are already full.