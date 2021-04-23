Madhya Pradesh: MLA sanctions over Rs 24L for equipment, Jaora to get oxygen plant within a month

Jaora: MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for 11 oxygen concentrators, 5 BiPap machines and a portable X-Ray machine for the Covid hospital here. A portable X-Ray machine will also be installed at the hospital. Specialist Dr Arun Chandelkar will report through e-mail and BMO Deepak Paladiya will monitor the commissioning.
He convened an emergency of officials including Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Block Medical Officer in Government Hospital on Thursday to discuss the measures to curb the surge in corona cases.
At Pandey’s behest the government has sanctioned Covid Centre with 50-100 beds to be set up in Saraswati Shishu Mandir. The 50 beds at Covid Wards in town are already full.
A doctor, 2 nurses, a cleaner and a ward boy will be dputed at single Covid ward 24x7. A Helpdesk will manage reports of patients and share contact information of Doctor and staff. Naib Tehsildar will take care of the helpdesk in each ward.
Pandey also discussed a plan for ensuring smooth availability of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections. The hospitals here have a week’s stock of oxygen.
An oxygen plant is to be installed within a month in Jaora and locals and social organisations are donating funds for the noble cause.
Oxygen machine donated
Even as the government is grappling with managing the corona menace philanthropists are doing their bit in the battle against corona pandemic.
On Tuesday, Pithampur police station in-charge, Taresh Soni who hails from Jaora and his brother, a medical store owner Sanjay Swarnakar presented an oxygen concentrator machine, 50 face shield and 50 PPE kits to the Civil Hospital. They donated the items drawing inspiration from their father Kantilal Swarnakar, a trustee of Gayatri family. MLA Dr. Rajendra Pandey, SDM Rahul Dhote, BMO Dr Deepak Paladia were present.
Social activists Ashwin Sharma, Virendra Pamecha, Jitendra Shrivastava, Subhash Tukadia, Virendra Sisodia, Govardhan Patel, Shivendra Mathur, Mukesh Bhati, Dr Prakash Upadhyay, Dr Abhideep Shakalya, Dr Ajay Singh Rathore, Dr Ghanshyam Patidar, Dr Dinesh Patidar, Manoj Aggarwal, Ravi Duggad, Sumit Sharma were present.
