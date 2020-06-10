Madhya Pradesh: MLA Sajjan Singh Verma blasts state govt for selling liquor​​

Indore: Targeting the state government for selling liquor, former PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that instead of taking steps to control COVID-19, the ​government is busy in selling liquor across the state.

In a video released by Verma on Wednesday, he said “Selling liquor is more important for the government than saving people’s lives. They are taking action against people for starting their businesses but selling liquor ‘shamelessly’.

Verma also ​had a 'suggestion' for the BJP, “I ​suggest that Shivraj Singh Chouhan should start selling liquor from one counter and state BJP president VD Sharma from the adjacent counter.​"​

He also targeted the government for increasing number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state and termed it as the government’s failure in containing the infection.

Congress demands exam controller’s suspension

State spokesperson of Congress Ameenul Suri on Wednesday alleged that the exam controller Sharad Trivedi ​was discriminating students in the name of ​corona.

“Muslim students were forced to sit separately in the name of ​corona at Bengali Higher Secondary School at Navlakha on Wednesday.​"​ ​

City spokesperson Johar Manpurwala too demanded suspension of Trivedi over the same.

​​Trivedi ​denied the allegation and clarified that they have arranged separate seating facility for students coming from Red Zone or containment areas.