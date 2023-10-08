 Madhya Pradesh: MLA Pandey Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Works Worth Rs 2,557-Crore
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Witnessing a historic chapter of progress under the banner of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey performed bhoomi pujan and inauguration of development works worth approximately Rs 2,557 crore, here on Saturday.

A plethora of development initiatives spanning education, healthcare, irrigation, transportation, electricity and essential rural and urban infrastructure have been green-lit and set into motion, marking a significant milestone for the Jaora region.

Dugdh Sangh director KK Singh Kalukheda, BJP assembly organiser Mahesh Soni and others were present. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, virtually from Bhopal, laid the foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects during the programme.

In a gesture of generosity, he provided LPG subsidies to Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries. The event also saw the distribution of MLA fund resources to Anganwadi centres in the Piploda and Jaora areas and the inauguration of the Sakhi One Stop Centre by the women and child development department.

The Bhoomi pujan and inauguration ceremony witnessed the launch of several vital projects, including water supply schemes, and more, totalling a colossal investment in the region's development.

Railway over bridge opened

Jaora witnessed a long-awaited milestone as MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey inaugurated the city's largest Railway over bridge, a project completed for Rs 35.25 crore.

The inauguration, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, was celebrated with grand fireworks, filling the atmosphere with joy. MLA Dr Pandey, accompanied by enthusiastic workers, walked across the bridge, symbolising its importance.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent figures including assembly organiser Mahesh Soni, and many office-bearers and workers, making it a momentous occasion for Jaora.

