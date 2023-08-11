Madhya Pradesh: MLA Offers Boat For Children, Collector Says Sending Culvert Proposal To Govt

FPJ

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing monsoon, Free Press on July 26 raised the issue of how over 40-odd children from Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district had to cross a river on foot. Taking cognizance of the matter, former cabinet minister and Gandhwani MLA Umang Singh Singhar visited Kachnaria gram panchayat and assured to redress their agony.

In absence of bridge on Koteshwar River, students from three hamlets in Gulripada, Rajghata, and Rasanya hamlets under Kachnaria gram panchayat, about 46 kms from tehsil headquarters, have to wade through knee-deep water to reach their school. Many times, parents carry their little ones on their shoulders and cross the river. This middle school in Kachnaria has 258 students and five teachers.

The sarpanch of village did not leave any stone unturned to raise their demand for a proper bridge over the river, but in vain. On Wednesday evening, Singar reached the banks of Koteshwari River in Kachanaria. Expressing surprise at the courage of students crossing the river, he said "I salute the courage of the tribal kids".

"Tribal Day is being celebrated across the country today, and I came to know that children have to cross the river to go to school in Kachanaria. I’m here to see how small kids cross the river to go to school".

The former cabinet minister, while offering chocolates to the children, said that he would provide them with a boat to cross the river as an alternative. The boat would arrive in a day or two. Use the boat to cross the river, he said. Meanwhile, district collector Priyank Mishra, while discussing the matter with the media in Dhar on Wednesday, said that this matter came to his notice through newspaper.

In 2019, a proposal of Rs 4.6 crore was sent by PWD for the construction of a culvert on the Koteshwari River. But it was not accepted for some reasons. “I am now sending the proposal again, and in this matter, from my side also, I am sending a letter to the government,” he said.

Sending proposal to the government: SDM

Talking to Free Press, SDM Rahul Chauhan said that the matter of children crossing the river on foot has come to public's attention. In the rainy season, children had to cross the river to go to school. Proposal was being sent to the government for the construction of a culvert. Naib Tehsildar visits Kachnaria Naib tehsildar Ashish Rathor reached Kachanaria School on Wednesday afternoon.

Here he inquired about the problems being faced by children in coming to school. He left after taking detailed information from principal Bharatlal Rathor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)