Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of Rs 108.4 L water project in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sachin Birla on Friday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 108.4 lakh water supply project under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Kotlyakhedi village of Sanawad town under Khargone district.

MLA laid the foundation stone of a 75-litre capacity water tank, tube well, motor pump and pipeline construction envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water to all rural households.

MLA lauded Modi's vision of providing clean tap water to every home in the country by 2024. Addressing the event, MLA said that officials of the construction agency have been instructed to do the best quality of construction work under the project. A 10-member committee of villagers will be formed to supervise the construction work.

The MLA also announced donation of Rs one lakh for the construction of a platform in the Hanuman temple complex in Champanagar. BJP leaders Jai Crora, Mohan Malgaiyan and Ravindra Chauhan emphasised on the centre/state run public welfare schemes.

Kamalendra Singh Panwar, Golu Yadav, Krishnalal Yadav and sarpanch representative Ramesh besides local residents were present. Rameshwar Phulkar conducted the event and also proposed a vote of thanks.