Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of boy’s hostel in Alirajpur

The hostel is being constructed for education purpose at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 02:16 AM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Mukesh Patel on Friday laid foundation stone of boy’s hostel building at Chandpur village under Alirajpur constituency. The hostel is being constructed for education purpose at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore. Addressing the event, Patel lauded government efforts in providing better amenities to students. He also emphasized on importance of education as it serves many purposes like attainment of knowledge, better life and opportunity to improve society. He also appealed to parents to mandatorily send kids to schools. Chandpur Sarpanch Raju Masaniya, Guda Sarpanch Kamlesh, Akola Sarpanch Raju, Jhinjhana Sarpanch Kunwar Singh, youth Congress leader Prakash Patel, Daulat Singh Vaskale and other party workers were also present.

