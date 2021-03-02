Madhya Pradesh: MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar raises the issue of crop damage by nilgai, demands a compensation scheme by government

Nagda: Nagda – Khachrod MLA Dilip Singh Gurjjar raised the issue of crop damage done by Nilgai (antelope) in Ujjain district in the assembly session to draw the attention of the government.

Forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah while replying to the question of Gurjar, said that under the Public Services Guarantee Act 2010, there is a provision to pay compensation if the crops are damaged by wild animals or if there is loss of life or injuries due to wild animals.

He said that such cases are resolved by the Public Services Guarantee within the deadline. Currently, there is no scheme under consideration to capture the Nilgai in the Ujjain district. But according to the notification of the Madhya Pradesh government and forest department of May 31 2010, the sub-divisional officers of the district have been authorised to give permission to kill the Nilgai, if they damage the crops.

The question was raised by MLA Gurjar as the crops of the farmers of Ujjain, especially of Nagda-Khachrod area are being damaged by nilgai. He inquired about any scheme of government to catch them. He demanded that the government should make some scheme, if there isn’t any, in the benefit of the farmers. He asked the farmers to apply for compensation in Public Service Guarantee if their crops get damaged by the nilgai.