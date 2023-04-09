Madhya Pradesh: MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar lays foundation stones of sheds in Bedawnia, Kesharia villages

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar on Saturday laid down the foundation stone of permanent sheds to be constructed in Bedawnia and Kesharia villages at a cost of Rs 5 lakh each.

The event was chaired by municipal chief Govind Bharawa. Block president Anokhilal Solanki, Dhara Singh Surel, Rajendra Singh Gurjar, Bhimraj Malviya attended as chief guests. Sarpanch Manjubai Bhuralal accorded a warm welcome to the guests.

Addressing the event, Gurjar said that villagers especially Scheduled Caste people face great difficulty due to the non-availability of space for organising cultural events in remote villages of Khachrod. In view of this, Rs 10 lakh was allocated for the construction of permanent sheds from the MLA fund.

He added that our party is committed to the overall development of the region. He paid special attention to linking villages to main roads, facilitating new electricity grids and implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across 85 remote villages.

The locals apprised the MLA of their problems and demands and he assured them of time-bound redressal of their problems. Jitendra Singh, Barkheda sarpanch Man Singh Gurjar, deputy sarpanch Radheshyam Solanki and other party workers were present.

Read Also Indore: West Discom expects power demand to reach 550 MW by April end