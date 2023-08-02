Madhya Pradesh: MLA Chawla’s Flip-Flop On Inclusion Of Alot In Nagda District

FPJ

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): After backing demand for district status to Nagda, Alot MLA Manoj Chawla has gone back on his statement on inclusion of Alot-Tal under the new district.

Though state elections are still three months away, political temperature is on the rise in the region. Following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement of making Nagda as a district, process of carving the new district out of Ujjain has gained momentum.

A gazette notification to include Alot-Tal Tehsil of Alot Assembly segment in the new district has already been issued. Nagda district would comprise of Nagda, Khacharod and Mahidpur tehsils of Ujjain district and Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

Alot MLA Manoj Chawla along with Nagda MLA Dilip Gurjar consented to inclusion of Alot in Nagda district before Ujjain Collector Kumar Purushottam.

However, the very next day, a traders' association of Tal protested against inclusion of Alot-Tal in the new district. The MLA also supported non-inclusion of Alot tehsil under Nagda district along with traders' association.

Retracting from his statement given before collector, he said that he was elected by the people hence he would obey what the public says. Alot- Tal would remain under Ratlam district only, he added.

Former MLA Jitendra Gehlot said that the MLA was misleading his party and veteran leaders by constantly changing versions. Formation of new district would benefit youths of Alot. It would boost job creation and business opportunities.

