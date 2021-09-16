Madhya Pradesh: MLA and collector launched a campaign against dengue

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar MLA Neena Verma and district collector Dr Pankaj Jain launched ‘Dengue pe prahar’ campaign at the District Hospital on Wednesday.

Collector operated the fogging machine. Later the MLA and the collector flagged off an awareness chariot to spread awareness among public to ward off dengue.

Collector also inspected the hospital premises and discussed with the shopkeepers in the vicinity to keep cleanliness in their shop to prevent the growth of larvae.

MLA Verma said that this is the beginning of awareness for dengue by the government. People themselves have to participate in this campaign. People who allow water to accumulate around them, will have to change their thinking. They have to understand their responsibility. Just as the people had cooperated during the Corona period, in the same way please give your support in this campaign. This disease is caused by mosquito. We should not allow water to stagnate. Keep good cleanliness everywhere so that these mosquitoes do not breed.

Collector Dr Jain said that seasonal diseases occur during the monsoon. A public campaign is being started to prevent dengue. Where water is stagnant, cleaning is also being done. This campaign will be run till the diseases are not controlled. We have created a monitoring system in which private hospitals, labs will keep giving information about the cases coming to them. With which we will do the work of fogging by focusing on point-to-point hot spot monitoring.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:05 AM IST