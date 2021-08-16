Madhya Pradesh: Mistake rectifies before flag hoisting, MLA Rawat clarifies

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): At the time when entire country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence Day, Sendhwa town of Barwani district reportedly witnessed a major embarrassment after a tri-colour was hoisted upside down at the MLA’s office.

Upset over this, members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate SDM Tapasya Parihar demanding to take relevant action against MLA and Congress workers for disrespecting the national flag.

BJYM’s Vivek Tiwari and others who were gathered outside the SDM office and raised questioned that how could such blunder done by a public representative. They claimed that the incident took place in presence of MLA Gyarsilal Rawat and he must be punished for this.

Talking on the issue MLA Rawat clarified that the work of tying the flag at the MLA's office was done by the employee of the project department and it was accidentally tied upside down, which was corrected by the party workers before flag hoisting.

Rawat added that the flag hoisting at the office was not done by me. As per the tradition we are following, every year the flag hoisting at the office is done by a senior worker, which this time was done by Mukesh Goyal of Congress.

When contacted Sendhwa SDM Tapasya Parihar said that the memorandum has been received, as if we get credible video or other evidence is received regarding the hoisting of the national flag upside down which BJYM members claiming, then relevant action will be taken as per the rules.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 08:57 PM IST