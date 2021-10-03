Madhya Pradesh: Missing of tyre bizman in Indore brings police on toes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Missing of a tyre trader, who left home on Saturday night, has brought the police on toes. The police have started to examine all CCTVs located nearby.

According to DIG Manish Kapuria, the businessman's daughter had lodged a missing report of the father at the Lasudia police station on Saturday night. An investigation is going on in the matter, said he.

Tyre trader Ashok Kumar Verma, 53, has a shop named Shri Balaji Tyres at Dewas Nake. On Saturday, he had left for his shop from his house in Kailashpuri Bengali Colony but did not reach the shop throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Mangilal, an employee working at the shop, also tried to call Ashok but his number went off. Mangilal then informed Ashok's wife Meena about the matter.

On the complaint of daughter Nisha, the Lasudia police have registered a case. According to Nisha, Ashok had to go to see a property. Speculation is being made of him being kidnapped in the related case.

Earlier, on September 29, three miscreants had opened fire on Krishna Tire's businessman Narendra Mehra at Dewas Naka. The kidnapping of a toy dealer five days later also raised the concern of the police.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:01 PM IST