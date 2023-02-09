Madhya Pradesh: Missing MLA posters surface ahead of Vikas Yatra in Nepanagar

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Vikas Yatra in the Nepanagar Assembly constituency of Burhanpur district, some unidentified miscreants pasted missing MLA posters in a Jhanjhar village of Jhiri panchayat.

The posters contain a message and a picture of Nepanagar MLA Sumitra Kasdekar. In the message, it was stated that the person who brings the MLA to the village will be honoured by the villagers.

Nobody in the village was willing to say anything about the entire incident. The Vikas Yatra arrived in the Nepanagar Assembly constituency on Thursday. These posters have been placed in 7-8 locations throughout the village.

Notably, MLA Kasdekar was earlier in Congress. In 2018, she left Congress and joined BJP. Then the BJP gave her the ticket and she won the election.

Sumitra Kasdekar said that she is in the area and serving the people of the area.

Our Vikas Yatra started on the 5th, so I was engaged in the programme of the Vikas Yatra. I will go and meet those who have put up hoardings, the MLA said.

