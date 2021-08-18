Madhya Pradesh: Missing Khajuri Bazar trader found dead in farming land in Gandhinagar area, Indore

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 42-year-old man was found in farming land in the Gandhinagar area on Wednesday morning. The trader allegdly went missing on Tuesday night.

Prima facie it appears that he committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. The body was sent for autopsy and a probe has been launched.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Pankaj Nachan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of the city. The landowner spotted the body and informed the police at around 10.30 am on Wednesday.

Police have recovered some poisonous substance in a bottle near the body. A diary was also recovered from the spot. The police are taking the statements of his family members.

Investigating officer SI KP Parashar said that Pankaj was a trader of stationery items in the Khajuri Bazar area. He had left his place on Tuesday evening without informing anyone. When he did not reach home, his family lodged a missing report in Gandhinagar police station.

Wednesday,August 18, 2021