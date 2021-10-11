Madhya Pradesh: Missing girl rescued within 12 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who was missing from her place, was rescued by the police from Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday.

According to Tukoganj police station staff, the girl was missing from her place and the family members were searching for her. and when they could not trace her on their own, they approached the police station.

The police registered a case under section 363 of the IPC and started a search for her. The team of Tukoganj police station in charge Kamlesh Sharma started a search for the girl. Acting on a tip-off, a team reached Gandhi Nagar area and recovered the girl from a place. She was handed over to her family members.

Missing boy rescued within hours

Chandrawatiganj police station staff also recovered an 11-year-old missing boy from Ujjain on Sunday. The boy was missing from his place in Palkankariya village. The police started a search for the boy and circulated his photograph to other police stations also. Police received information that the missing boy was at Nanakheda police station. Police team from Chandrawatiganj reached Ujjain and recovered the boy.

