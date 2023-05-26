 Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants set house on fire, attack cop in Punjapura
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:42 AM IST
Representative Image

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): Some miscreants allegedly set a house on fire over some petty issue at Karadi gram panchayat. They even attacked police constable and vandalised police vehicle while resisting arrest.

As per Udaynagar police, the incident was reported from remote Majra Tola Bawripur village under Karadi gram panchayat. The house of Ramesh Surpal was gutted in the fire.

Locals alerted police emergency number dial 100. On being informed, police constable Shrawan Dayam reached the spot along with the pilot vehicle. The accused even attacked police officer and vandalised the police vehicle. The constable managed to escape from the scene and alerted Udaynagar and Bagli police officials about the incident. Bagli and Udainagar police station in-charges rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. However, the accused had fled by then. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

