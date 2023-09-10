Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Set Ablaze Jhabua Businessman’s Car

FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants set ablaze a Scorpio car parked outside the house of liquor businessman Mukesh Katara of Jhabua district.

The incident took place in Rambhapur village on Saturday at 1.30 am when the miscreants poured an inflammable substance on the car and set the vehicle on fire.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed outside the house. In the CCTV footage of this incident, some miscreants are seen pouring petrol on the vehicle and trying to set it on fire.

The businessman came to know about the incident in the morning, on which he lodged a complaint with the Rambhapur police.

On receiving the complaint, outpost in-charge Prahlad Singh Chundawat, police station in-charge Ramesh Chandra Bhaskere, and SDOP Ravindra Rathi reached the spot and began an investigation into the case.

Police officials found that at the place where the vehicle was set on fire, two inches deep and four inches wide crater was formed in the ground (tiles). Therefore, it was speculated that miscreants attempted to burn the car with petrol by placing some powerful explosives (gunpowder used for digging wells). However, the police have not yet confirmed whether a detonator was used there.

This is probably the first case in the district in which an attempt has been made to blow up a businessman's vehicle by using explosives or spraying petrol on it.

SP Jain reaches spot

Getting the information, Jhabua SP Agam Jain reached Rambhapur in the afternoon. The police took immediate action and alerted Meghnagar and Thandla Kakanwani police. Till 2 pm, some suspicious people were picked up from different places for questioning. With the help of cyber cell, the police have taken action to track the mobile phones around the spot at the time of the incident, so that the miscreants can be caught.

Businessman Mukesh Katara said that he had informed the police about the people who were suspected of carrying out this incident.

Because of the weak explosion there was no damage

If gunpowder traders in the area are to be believed, super power (explosive) tote might have been used in this attempt. They also speculated that the miscreants did not know how to use it properly, due to which the vehicle did not suffer much damage. It is said that if this super power tote had been buried one or two feet deep in the ground and exploded, the vehicle would have been blown to pieces.

Big incident before the arrival of Defence Minister in the district

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Jhabua in the coming days and such an incident in the district a week before his arrival can put his visit in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, when contacted SDOP Ravindra Singh Rathi said that based on the report of Mukesh Katara, the complaint has been filed and began investigation into the matter. Based on CCTV footages, a search is being going on.

