Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants attack vaccination team, snatch phones

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination team was attacked by some unidentified miscreants while they were heading back to their native place late on Monday.

Incident was reported at Bhutia village under Tanda police station in Gandhwani block of Dhar district. Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) Anita Gehlot, patwari, and others also alleged that the attacker also snatched their mobile phones.

On receiving information police rushed to the spot. Tanda police station in-charge Vijay Vaskel admitted that some of the unidentified miscreant snatched mobile phones of one nurse and three teachers after they were asked them for vaccination. After they refused to get vaccine, health department officials started shooting a video for record, which infuriated them and subsequently they snatched their mobile phones.

Free Press has raised the issue about safety of vaccination team on September 14 after many employees and officials engaged in the vaccination job raised objection over Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain’s recent order to ramp up the vaccination. Dr Jain directed officials and employees to start vaccination at 7 am and to stay in field either till the vaccine doses were exhausted or till 10pm.

Many employees, refusing to be identified, raised their concerns and said that Dhar has different topographic and geographic condition in comparison to other districts and it was not possible for them to deliver after sunset.

Collector Dr Pankaj Jain has assured the staff that the district administration is committed to the safety of its government servants.

Jain requested all the sections of the society to take part in the vaccination work. It is equally important to get vaccinated for their families who will be involved in the incident. The jailed convicts have also been vaccinated. It is expected that with the cooperation of all, we will be able to achieve 100 % vaccination.

SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that the mobile phones taken by mischievous elements from the government servants who went for vaccination in village Chumpiya Bhootiya have been returned with the help of local villagers. The villagers have assured that they will give full cooperation to the vaccination team.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:02 AM IST