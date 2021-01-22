Madhya Pradesh: Minor raped by two in Mandsaur, one accused also minor

Bhanpura (Garoth): A 15-year-old girl was raped by two, including a minor, in a village under Bhanpura police station of Mandsaur. The accused were later arrested from Chomela village and produced before a local court.

According to reports, the victim, a student of class eight, was returning home from a coaching centre along with a friend when Jagdish of Satalkhedi village abducted her on his motorcycle. The accused took her to a deserted place and raped her. Meanwhile, another accused, a minor, too joined him in raping the girl. The duo later escaped from the scene.

The girl, somehow, reached home and narrated the entire incident to her parents, who immediately took her to Bhanpura police station and lodged a complaint.

Swinging into action, Bhanpura police station incharge Dharmesh Yadav formed a team to arrest the accused. He also passed on information to nearby police stations to stop the accused from escaping. Within a few hours, police team was tipped off about accused duoís whereabouts and arrested them from Chomela village.

Yadav said that a case was registered against accused duo, including a 17-year-and-eight-month old under relevant sections of the IPC.