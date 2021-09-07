Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped by neighbour

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 5th class student was allegedly raped by a youth in the Betma police station area on Sunday.

Police said that the victim and accused stay in the same apartment building and the victim had gone to play at the accused's apartment.

When after some time she didn't return home her mother went to the accused's apartment to call her where she found that the door is locked from inside. The victim's mother knocked on the door and when she came out, she alleged that the accused had taken off her clothes forcibly and touched her. He also gave her chocolate to keep the incident a secret.

The victim's mother shared the incident with her husband who then reported the incident to the police after which a case under sections of IPC and POCSO Act have been registered.

