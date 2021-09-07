e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:16 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped by neighbour

Police said that the victim and accused stay in the same apartment building and the victim had gone to play at the accused's apartment.
FP News Service
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 5th class student was allegedly raped by a youth in the Betma police station area on Sunday.

Police said that the victim and accused stay in the same apartment building and the victim had gone to play at the accused's apartment.

When after some time she didn't return home her mother went to the accused's apartment to call her where she found that the door is locked from inside. The victim's mother knocked on the door and when she came out, she alleged that the accused had taken off her clothes forcibly and touched her. He also gave her chocolate to keep the incident a secret.

The victim's mother shared the incident with her husband who then reported the incident to the police after which a case under sections of IPC and POCSO Act have been registered.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Youth and his ‘sister’ commit suicide in Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:16 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal