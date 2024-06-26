Madhya Pradesh: Minor Found Pregnant In Burhanpur After Sexual Assault, 3 Held | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people have been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl who is now five months pregnant, Shikarpura police said. Police identified the accused as Devendra Prajapati (24) of Jainabad, Kanhaiya Prajapati (28) and Neetu Yadav, (30) of Shikarpura. They were taken into custody on Wednesday. The incident came to the fore under Shikarpura police station where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a vehicle repeatedly.

As per SP Devendra Patidar, the accused allegedly took the girl to an isolated place in Jainabad and reportedly gang-raped her inside the vehicle. Police said that the matter came to light on Monday when the girl complained of a stomach ache and her parents took her to a hospital, where doctors confirmed she was five months pregnant.

The parents filed a complaint with the police, who registered a case against the three accused. Following the day, police arrested all three accused. During interrogation, the accused admitted to the heinous crime.

Three Get Life Term For Murder In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional District Sessions Court Judge Suresh Singh Jamra sentenced three accused in a murder case reported in 2022 to undergo life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Wednesday. On September 12, 2022, Azhar was found severely injured in Pardi Dera, Mandsaur.

His brother, Shahrukh and father Chand Khan rushed to his aid. Azhar identified his attackers as Vishal Pardi, Anusingh Suresh Pardi and Kali Pardi, all from Sanjay Hills, who assaulted him with sharp weapons and kicked him due to an old rivalry. Azhar succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case was registered under section 302 and 34 of the IPC.