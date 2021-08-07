Madhya Pradesh: Minor among three arrested for robbing software engineer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a minor boy arrested for robbing a software engineer at knife-point in Juni Indore area on Saturday. The engineer was on his way home when the accused snatched his mobile phone and wallet.

According to the police, complainant Jitesh Ochani of Prem Nagar complained that he was on his way home from his office on August 5 when three persons stopped him near his colony and they snatched his wallet and mobile phone at knife-point and fled. He was scared of the accused so he didn’t lodge a complaint with the police the same day.

On Saturday, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police identified and arrested the accused within a few hours. The accused were identified as Sagar Sonere, Pramod Jain and their minor accomplice. A mobile phone and wallet were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further. A knife and a scooter used in the crime were also seized by the police.

Man arrested with three stolen mobile phones

Chandrawatiganj police arrested a man with three stolen mobile phones on Saturday. Police said that a person had lodged a complaint that his three mobile phones were stolen from his house a couple of days ago. The police checked the CCTVs and managed to arrest the accused. It is said that the police reached the accused on the basis of the colour of his t-shirt colour. The accused was identified as Mukund of Chandrawatigangj area.