Madhya Pradesh: Minister Usha Thakur denies role in forest office incident, seeks probe

Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur on Wednesday blamed "wrong videos" posted by a former Congress MLA for an incident where she was accused of leading a group of supporters who allegedly took away an earth-moving machine and a tractor-trolley from forest department premises.

Thakur, who holds culture and tourism portfolios, claimed she has no role in the alleged incident and demanded that the forest minister order a probe into the entire episode.

Range assistant Ramsuresh Dubey has alleged that the minister had led the group which forcibly took away the machine and the tractor-trolley, which were seized by the forest department after they were used in excavation work in a protected area.

The BJP minister accused former Congress MLA Antar Singh Darbar of dragging her name in the incident which took place on Sunday evening in the forest department office premises at Badgonda in Indore district.

"I am in Kerala and came to know about the incident through the media. I had gone to Ambedkar mandal to inaugurate development works worth crores and came to know that people in Runda village near the Choral dam were facing some problem," Thakur said in a video statement.