Madhya Pradesh: Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha reads out CM's message in Neemuch on Republic Day

Neemuch: State cabinet minister for MSME, science and technology Omprakash Sakhlecha hoisted the national flag during Republic Day celebration at the district headquarters. Collector Jitendra Raje Singh, SP Suraj Kumar Verma and other senior officials of various departments and a large number of locals were present during the celebration. Saklecha read out CMís message.

A total of 108 officials, police officers and staff of voluntary organisations were feted for their work in various fields. Attractive tableaux were prepared by 13 departments.

Among the tableaux, the first prize bagged by tableau based on CM Rise Digital Education of the School Education Department, it was followed by the tableau based on the PM Swanidhi Street Vendor Scheme of the municipality and the livelihood mission of the National and District Panchayat Neemuch and the Covid-19 of the Health Department.

Minister Sakhlecha, collector Raje, SP Verma, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar paid tribute to the martyrs after reaching the martyr's memorial and offered a wreath.

MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Anirudh Maru and others were present.