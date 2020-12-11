Madhya Pradesh: Minister of Higher Education performs bhoomi pujan of college infra work in Barnagar

Barnagar: Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav performed bhoomi pujan in Barnagar on Friday for the construction of additional building at Government Postgraduate College under the World Bank Project. The project will cost Rs 1.73 crore.

Minister said that efforts are being made to ensure high quality arrangements in all government colleges of the state by making them well-equipped. He announced that after the construction of the new government college building, it will be named after the famous poet Pradeep.

He declared that soon facilities and courses will be expanded in the college if ministry receives proper proposal for faculty of MSc Chemistry and MA Politics in the college, diploma, auditorium and other cultural subjects. He also sanctioned Rs 31,000 from MLA fund for organising cultural programmes.

MLA Murali Morwal also shared problems of the area and submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Higher Education for many works. College principal Dr Ajay Bhargav presented welcome speech.

The programme started with lighting the lamp and garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati. A classroom, a library, canteen, girls' common room, girls' and boys' toilet and three classrooms, toilets, on the first floor will be constructed in the new building.

Professor Sunil Udiwal conducted the programme and vote of thanks was proposed by professor Vimla Goyal. MP Anil Firoziya, MLA Murli Morwal, Bahadur Singh Bormundla, former MLA Mukesh Pandeya, BJP president Shyam Sharma and others were present.