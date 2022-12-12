Madhya Pradesh: Minister Mohan Yadav distributes prizes to winners in Ujjain

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav presents memento to the managers of different teams during the prize distribution function, in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of higher education Mohan Yadav presented prizes to the winners of the 66th State level School Gymnastics/Mallakhamb Championship on Sunday. The four-day event organised near Government Shri Krishna Saral Higher Secondary School Maharajwada-2, came to a conclusion on Sunday.

Zila Panchayat president Kamla Kunwar Deora, MP Pharmacy Council president Om Jain and Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav were present as special guests in the programme.

District education officer Anand Sharma presented the welcome speech and competition report in the programme. He said that boys and girls of three age groups from different divisions of the state participated in the four-day competition. In this, 252 boys and 217 girls of 14 years, 17 years and 19 years participated. Tribal Development Department and boys and girls from Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Indore and Ujjain divisions participated in the said competition.

The minister congratulated all the children and wished them a bright future. Addressing the gathering, the minister said sports teach us discipline, patience, healthy competition, teamwork, sportsmanship and punctuality.

During the four-day competition, all the players played with sportsman spirit and some of them emerged winners. The rest of the players should not get discouraged and keep practising their game continuously, he added.

Saraswati Vandana was recited by Vaidehi Pandya in the programme. After this, a group folk dance was presented by the girl students of Government Nutan Higher Seondary School, Indira Nagar.

After the prize distribution, mementoes were presented to the general managers of the teams of different divisions. The programme was conducted by Sandeep Nadkarni and the vote of thanks was proposed by Arvind Joshi.

THE RESULTS

The Ujjain division was the winner and the Indore division was the runner-up in the gymnastics boy 14 years age group. In the gymnastics boys, 17 years age group, the Indore division was the winner and the runner-up was the Ujjain division.

The Ujjain division was the winner and the Bhopal division was the runner-up in the 19 years age group of gymnastics boys. In gymnastics girls 14 years age group Indore division remained winner and Bhopal division remained runner-up. In gymnastics girls 17 years age group, Ujjain division became winner and Bhopal division became runner-up. In gymnastics girls 19 years age group Bhopal division emerged winner and Ujjain division as runner-up.

In rhythmic gymnastics 14 years Bhopal division remained winner and Indore division runner-up. In rhythmic gymnastics 17 years Bhopal division became winner and Ujjain division runner-up. In rhythmic gymnastics 19 years tribal development department became winner and in acrobatic gymnastics Bhopal division emerged winner and tribal development department as runner-up. The Ujjain division team clinched the title of winner of the overall championship.