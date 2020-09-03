Madhya Pradesh: Minister Kamal Patel seeks extension of crop insurance premium deadline

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kamal Patel has asked for an extension in the deadline for payment of premium under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme to September 7 for 15 rain-affected districts of the state.

The minister for farmers' welfare and agriculture on Wednesday wrote to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chairman and managing director of Agriculture Insurance Company India Limited M K Pottdar.

Patel pointed out that due to heavy rains and floods in 15 districts of the state last week, farmers were unable to pay crop insurance premium on time.

"In view of this, the last date should be extended from August 31 to September 7," he urged in the letter.

Incessant rains and flooding were reported in Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Harda, Hoshangabad, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani and Alirajpur districts from August 28, he said.