Madhya Pradesh: Minister finds school without boundary wall, dining table; take official to task

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, visited his Assembly constituency Bamauri.

He attended the Annakoot organised by BJP leader Brijmohan Kirar in Bhavpur village.

During interaction most people demanded houses. Minister told them that Rs5,000 have been approved and it will be transferred into their account by next month.

In Takodia, the villagers demanded the boundary for the school. Sisodia sanctioning Rs 200,000 from MLA fund and ordered the district CEO to start the construction within next two days. He also reprimanded the secretary for not ensuring that the school has a boundary wall and dining table.

He also Babaroda, Umri, Ramnagar, Takodia, Ajroda, Baniyani, Anapura, Hamirpur and paid tribute to the people who died of Covid-19.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:00 AM IST