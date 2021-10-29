Madhya Pradesh: Minister booked for poll code violation

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Roaming in Jobat Assembly constituency after the passage of deadline for campaigning has cost state transport and revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput dear as an FIR was registered against him under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

According to information, Singh was found roaming in Jobat after end of elections campaigning on Wednesday.

Considering it a violation of model code of conduct imposed by the Election Commission, the observer asked the officials to book the minister for the violation of poll code.

After receiving the complaint, the observer immediately investigated the complaint and instructed to take action. Jobat police have booked the minister.

After the incident came to fore, the local administration launched an intensive search operation on the complaints of outsiders staying in the Alirajpur district.

Collector and district election officer Manoj Pushpa and SP Manoj Kumar Singh also took stock of the security arrangements while visiting the Jobat Assembly by-election in a peaceful, fair, fear-free environment.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:33 AM IST