Madhya Pradesh: Mining mafia attacks naib tehsildar, police team; case registered against 17

Garoth: Mining mafia attacked a revenue team led by Naib tehsildar Ramkrishna Ahirwar and patwaris in Kala Kot village of Bhanpura. Later, Ahirwar registered an FIR against 17 people with Bhanpura police station.

According to reports, soon after coming under attack, the team informed Bhanpura police station incharge Dharmesh Singh Yadav who reached the spot with the force. On seeing the force, attackers escaped from the spot.

Later, Ahirwar and his team went to the police station and lodged complaint against Pankaj and Ramesh. They also lodged complaint against 15 other unidentified people involved in the attack.

On Friday, a police team went to arrest the accused but returned empty handed as all were missing.