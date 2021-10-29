Madhya Pradesh: Mild tremors reported in many villages in Sondwa region

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers from over a dozen villages adjoining Sondwa in Alirajpur district are living in fear as mild tremors were reported in the area since Dusshera.

Tremors were felt in villages at 6 am and 9.05 am even on Thursday. Walls in some houses also reportedly developed cracks.

When contacted MLA Mukesh Patel said villagers got in touch with him and informed him about tremors. He added that he has shared the information with the administration but no precautionary measure has been taken by the administration in this regard so far.

Patel said that he has asked administration to immediately inform the government about the tremors in Sondwa region and take effective steps to protect the life and property of the people.

MLA Patel said that villagers from Attha, Badi Sirkhadi, Umrath, Chhoti Gendra, Badi Gendra, Fadtala, Chhoti Fadtala, Kiloda, Kosaria, Amla, Akalghara, Mankheda villages of Sondwa region have informed him about tremors.

Hardas Bhai, a native of Attha village said that he felt light tremors on Thursday morning at 6.00 am and 9.05 am and also on Wednesday at 9.45 pm.

Patel asked the administration to rope in geological experts and take measures without delay to provide relief to the villagers.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:40 AM IST