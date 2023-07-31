Madhya Pradesh: Middle-Aged Man Hangs Self In Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside his house on Saturday night. Chimanganj Mandi police said that Ramprasad, a resident of Ekta Nagar, Chakkamed, Agar Road, committed suicide by hanging himself.

Deceased son Rahul told the police that his father was suffering from fistula. Due to this, he was under stress for many days. At 8.30 pm Rahul was at work.

His sister informed him on phone that father had committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree behind their house. The villagers brought him down and took him to the District Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)