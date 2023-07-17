Madhya Pradesh: Mhow Church Completes 146 Years In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Builder Memorial Church of Mhow which belongs to Diocese of Bhopal and Church of North India (CNI) is celebrating its 146th foundation day. A series of functions is being organised from July 13 to 16.

The Christian community is taking part in the celebrations with great joy after completing 146 years of the establishment of the church. The chief guest of the celebration is Bishop Right Rev Manoj Charan. Pastor Abhishek Murar also participated from Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Abhishek Murar delivered a sermon from the Bible and the worship was conducted by the priest in-charge of the church Rev Subendra Kanasia. Large-scale arrangements have been done by the church committee for the celebrations.

Rev Subendra Kanasia, priest in-charge of Builder Memorial Church told media persons that on July 13, the worship of Lord Jesus Christ began by planting trees by community members and other people of the society.

On July 16, Right Rev Manoj Charan was welcomed by Bishop Diocese, Bhopal under Church of North India, in which a large number of community members participated and prayed to Lord Jesus and thanked Him on completion of 146 years of Builder Memorial Church.

Col DCV Shah, Pramod Nakul, Sanjeev Solomon, Nalin Simon, Vikas Goodwin, Alka Raghunath, Shikha Verma, Kuni Paul, Sylvester Peter, Nikhil Onkar and others contributed to the arrangements of church functions.

